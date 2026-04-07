Willie Nelson to perform at Baylor University after 72-year absence

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Country music icon Willie Nelson will perform at Baylor University on May 14, marking his first return to perform at his alma mater since he was a student there in 1954.

The "Willie Nelson & Family" concert will take place at Magnolia Field at Baylor Ballpark, with gates opening at 6 p.m. and the show beginning at 7:30 p.m.

"Seventy-two years after Willie Nelson walked our campus as a Baylor student, I am thrilled this Texas legend will finally take the stage at his alma mater," said Baylor President Linda A. Livingstone in a statement Tuesday.

Livingstone addressed long-standing rumors about Nelson being banned from campus, saying the university is "not aware of any such ban."

Nelson, 93, was born in Abbott, Texas, about 25 minutes from the Baylor campus. He attended the university on the G.I. Bill during spring and summer quarters in 1954 after serving in the U.S. Air Force.

Tickets go on sale in a tiered system. Baylor students and Bear Foundation members can purchase presale tickets Thursday from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m. Central Time using the code "TRIGGER." General public sales begin Friday at 10 a.m. at baylorbears.com/tickets.

The concert is part of Baylor's expanded entertainment offerings. The university has hosted performers including Lauren Daigle, Jeff Dunham and Tucker Wetmore at Foster Pavilion, while McLane Stadium featured Cross Canadian Ragweed and Turnpike Troubadours. Post Malone and Jelly Roll are scheduled to perform at McLane Stadium on May 19.

Nelson continues an active touring schedule despite his age. He's set to release his 79th solo studio album, "Dream Chaser," on May 29, two weeks after the Baylor performance.

The Texas songwriter has received numerous accolades throughout his seven-decade career, including Grammy Awards and the Library of Congress' Gershwin Prize for Popular Song. He was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2023.