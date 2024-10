WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Waco Police told 25 News one person was injured following a shooting in Downtown Waco early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call near the intersection of Fifth Street and Austin Avenue around 1:40 a.m. where they located one individual with a gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to a local hospital and is expected to be okay.

No arrests have been made in connection to the shooting and there was no additional information available.