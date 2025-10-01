Sheriff: Two arrested and more than 290 grams of cocaine seized in drug-related search warrants in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Two men were arrested after the McLennan County Sheriff's Office executed two drug-related search warrants in Waco.

The sheriff's office says between the evening of Sept. 30 and the morning of Oct. 1, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office Organized Crime Unit (OCU) and SWAT Team, along with the assistance of Waco Police Department's Drug Enforcement Unit (DEU), executed two search warrants connected to ongoing investigations into drug-trafficking activity at two separate residences in Waco.

The first warrant was done in the 400 block of Spring Street, where law enforcement found more than 250 grams of cocaine. Russell Harris was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery o f a controlled substance over 200 grams/under 40 grams, which is a first-degree felony.

The second warrant was in the 1900 block of 6th Street, leading to the seizure of over 40 grams of cocaine at a location within 150 feet of an elementary school. Authorities also found a loaded handgun and more than $1,000 in suspected drug money. Kevin Greenwood was arrested and charged with manufacture or delivery of a controlled substance over four grams/under 200 grams in a Designated Drug-Free Zone, which is a first-degree felony.

Together, the two operations resulted in the seizure of more than 290 grams of cocaine in both powder and "crack" forms. The sheriff's office says this amount is sufficient to supply an estimated 1,450 individual users.