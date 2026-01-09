Shepherd's Heart reflects on serving thousands in the Waco community in 2025

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Shepherd's Heart in Waco is taking a look back at thousands of neighbors helped throughout 2025 through food distributions, deliveries and local partnerships.

Here are some numbers tallied from food pantries and distributions through Shepherd's Heart:



Mobile Food Distributions: 31,301 families

Bellmead Pantry: 15,734 families

Senior Deliveries: 16,490 families

Rural & City Deliveries: 24,319 families

Waco Family Medical: 3,425 families

School Partnerships at eight campuses: 42,475 children fed

Total Families Served in 2025: 133,544 (compared to 104,628 families in 2024)

In December 2025, Shepherd's Heart helped bring Christmas to more than 4,00 children as well.