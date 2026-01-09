Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyWaco

Actions

Shepherd's Heart reflects on serving thousands in the Waco community in 2025

Shepherd's Heart 2025 Look Back.jpg
Shepherd's Heart
Shepherd's Heart 2025 Look Back.jpg
Posted

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Shepherd's Heart in Waco is taking a look back at thousands of neighbors helped throughout 2025 through food distributions, deliveries and local partnerships.

Here are some numbers tallied from food pantries and distributions through Shepherd's Heart:

  • Mobile Food Distributions: 31,301 families
  • Bellmead Pantry: 15,734 families
  • Senior Deliveries: 16,490 families
  • Rural & City Deliveries: 24,319 families
  • Waco Family Medical: 3,425 families
  • School Partnerships at eight campuses: 42,475 children fed
  • Total Families Served in 2025: 133,544 (compared to 104,628 families in 2024)

In December 2025, Shepherd's Heart helped bring Christmas to more than 4,00 children as well.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood