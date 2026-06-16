Second defendant convicted in Lee Murrow murder receives 20-Year prison sentence

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — On Tuesday, Kimisha Mathis, the second person alleged to have participated in the murder of Lee Murrow, was sentenced. Authorities believe Mathis was an accomplice in Murrow's death in 2024.



Honestly, I don’t think it was enough, but now seeing her today, I do feel like she had some remorse on her face," said Louketra Murrow, Lee's ex-wife

Mathis received a 20-year sentence

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“This is a wound and a pain that I will feel forever," said Louketra Murrow, Lee Murrow's ex-wife.

Louketra Murrow was present for the sentencing day of Kimisha Mathis, the second person involved in the murder of Lee Murrow. Louketra and Lee share three kids together. She said the 20-year sentence that Mathis received wasn’t enough.

“Honestly, I don’t think it was enough, but now seeing her today, I do feel like she had some remorse on her face," said Louketra.

During the sentencing, Mathis cried in court after hearing her judgment.

Two years ago, Kimisha Mathis helped Armando Casiano lure Lee Murrow out of the house.

Casiano shot and killed Lee. Authorities said the two dumped Murrow’s body in the woods, then moved his body the Brazos River.

Back in March, Casiano received a 40-year jail sentence. According to Mathis's attorney, Mathis took a plea deal two weeks ago.

Jerusalem Lightfoot, Lee’s sister, said the court failed to inform her of Mathis’s plea deal.

Jerusalem said Mathis’s conviction was not what she expected but a conviction nonetheless.

“There’s a huge weight lifted off all of our shoulders, and that we can finally let go of part of us that has been so chaotic for the last two years," Jerusalem Lightfoot, Lee’s sister.

Jerusalem took the stand to face Mathis, expressing the impact she had on her and her family.

In court, Jerusalem stated in part, quote:

"You knew the danger he posed. Your choices matter today.”

"I hope that she finds God. I hope that she can repent," said Lightfoot.

Louketra said while this part of their lives is settled, they’re still dealing with Lee’s loss.

"We tell memories about dad, and we just kinda do what we can. We look at pictures…I often look at videos so I won’t forget the sound of his voice," said Louketra.

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