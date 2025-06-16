Scholarship fund created at Baylor in remembrance of local student

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A scholarship fund and funeral services have been announced for Grant Herridge. The 18-year-old recent graduate of Vanguard College Preparatory School in Waco died during a hike at Olympic National Park in Washington.

According to the National Parks Service, the teen fell over a 50’ waterfall in the Sol Duc Falls area. Witnesses told park rangers the young man slipped while walking across the rocks at the top of the falls, then resurfaced at the bottom of the waterfall before being submerged in the water again.

Vanguard College Preparatory School shared a message online about Grant. It explains, in part, why Grant had a lighthouse featured on his school parking space.

"Grant’s senior parking spot was a lighthouse. It’s fitting; he was a beacon in the Viking community, guiding others with joy, fun, and unwavering inclusivity. Whether in the classroom, on the golf course, or walking through the halls, his light drew people in and made them feel welcome."

A scholarship fund created in Grant's name is accepting donations. You can scan the QR code shown below or click here.

Service Information:

Visitiation - Wednesday, June 18

5:00 - 7:00 p.m.

Hurd Welcome Center, Baylor University

Memorial - Friday June 20

11:00 a.m.

First United Methodist, Waco

The memorial will also be available online for those who cannot attend in person.

Editorial Note: A previous version of this article linked to a GoFundMe account not associated with this story. We apologize for any confusion.