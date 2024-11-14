Salvation Army seeks volunteers and donations for Red Kettle and Angel Tree Campaigns

WACO, Texas — The Salvation Army is getting busy during this holiday season. The organization needs volunteers to ring the bells for its Red Kettle campaign and help out with its Angel Trees.

Captain Tammy Miracle with The Salvation Army spoke with Heather Healy about why volunteering is so important and why there is such a high need during this time of year.

For more information about volunteering with The Salvation Army, clickhere.

Scan the QR code for more information on the Red Kettle campaign:

Scan the QR code for more information on Angel Trees: