Ryan Holt selected as new Waco City Manager

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco City Council voted to select Ryan Holt as the new city manager, coming with a salary of $345,000 annually with benefits.

"It is an honor to be selected as Waco's next City Manager," Holt said. "This city has incredible momentum because of the dedication of our employees, the vision of our elected leadership, and the engagement of our residents. I am committed to continuing that work while listening, leading with integrity, and ensuring the City remains responsive, transparent, and forward-focused."

"He has proven himself to be a man of integrity," Councilmember Josh Borderud said during Tuesday night's city council meeting.

"Looking forward to working with you as city manager," Mayor Jim Holmes added.

Holt has been with the city for 29 years and will succeed outgoing city manager Bradley Ford who announced his resignation late last year.

There will be a reception held for Holt at the next city council meeting. The city said Holt will be working closely with the City Council and staff to ensure a smooth leadership transition happens and city services continue.

Holt has been Assistant City Manager for the City of Waco since 2020. Before taking on that role, he served as Waco's chief of Police from 2017 to 2020 and Assistant Chief of Police in various capacities from 2008 to 2017. Holt's career with the Waco Police Department started in 1996 and includes numerous leadership and operational roles. Holt holds a master's degree and a bachelor's degree in criminal justice and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy (FBINA), the Police Executive Research Forum Senior Management Institute for Police (SMIP), and holds a Six Sigma certification.