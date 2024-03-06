Rolling Into Fun: Waco roller skating rink holds camp over Spring Break

WACO, Texas — As some spring break-goers head out of town for vacation, Skate Waco has an option for the families saying home from the time off of school — a full week of roller skating with learning how to skate, activities, food and a presentation at the end of the week.

“This is my favorite part about spring break," said 8-year-old camper Quinn Walker.

It may not by your typical beach vacation, but this week-long camp will be an educational and memorable one.

“I’ve learned 180s, I’ve learned crossovers, I’ve learned how to do a shoot the duck," Walker said.

“It’s when you bend down and put one leg out,” added 9-year-old camper Ryan Ragsdale.

Skate Waco’s tenth annual spring break camp has 85 kids honing in on a lifelong skill.

“We actually teach the kids how to roller-skate in five days, so, we want to build more skaters and so the way we do that is with skate camp,” said Owner and CEO of Skate Waco, Gypsy Lucas.

A unique experience is rolling into fun happening right in their neighborhood.

“This gives them an opportunity to stay local and something different for the kids, learn a skill they’re going to have for the rest of their lives, and we love to roller skate,” Lucas said.

Creating memories lasting for spring breaks to come.

“All the teachers care for you and they hope you succeed in learning how to skate. It’s better than going to school,” Ragsdale said.