Rolling closures go into effect over the weekend on Interstate 35 in Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) will remove overhead bridge-mounted signs along northbound and southbound I-35 between South Loop 340 and 18th Street, using rolling lane closures this weekend, officials said.

Crews will begin pacing traffic at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18, and continue overnight into Sunday morning, with all work expected to be finished by 10 a.m. Sunday, Oct. 19.

Motorists should expect temporary ramp closures, reduced speeds and short delays while crews work overhead.

Southbound I-35 (18th Street to South Loop 340)

Rolling closures begin at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 18.

Crews will pace traffic between mile markers 334 and 330.

Drivers should be prepared for reduced speeds, temporary ramp closures and brief delays.

Northbound I-35 (South Loop 340 to 18th Street)

Rolling closures will begin in the early morning hours of Sunday, Oct. 19, after southbound operations are finished.

Crews will pace traffic between mile markers 330 and 334.

Motorists should expect reduced speeds, temporary ramp closures and short delays.

TxDOT urges drivers to follow posted signs and digital message boards, avoid distractions, and watch for construction crews and equipment in and near the work zone.

Utility and drainage work is ongoing in the area, and additional lane closures will be needed in the future.

All schedules are subject to change because of weather or other factors.

