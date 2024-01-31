Roller Derby Competition takes over Waco

WACO, Texas — The USA Roller Sports Winter Nationals have made its way to Central Texas — five of the best teams across the country are competing to see who comes out on top.

Waco Roller Derby team members spoke with Heather Healy about how proud they are for this competition coming to Waco and how much this team has grown!

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

It’s a race for the roller derby finish.

“It’s three days full of fast-paced derby fun,” said Meagan Noranerock, member of Waco Roller Derby.

“I just scored for points against the top team in the United States and I’m on cloud nine right now,” Noranerock said.

They've got names like Punky Bruise-ster, Bad Bambi, and Atom Bomb — it's full contact all happening on four wheels.

“The jammers and pivots are possible point-scorers, and you get points by being a point-scorer and passing the other team’s blockers,” said team member, Cate Turricliffe.

With Bad Bambi being the youngest on the Waco squad, she’s proving that anyone can join in — you’ve just got to have determination and spunk to do it.

“If you’re ever scared to try something new, just do it, because these people just have put me right into their family and it is great and I’ve learned so much stuff,” Turricliffe said.

But as rough as they might look on the rink, for many, it's all about coming together.

“It’s a family, it’s a great community," said team member, Adam Crum.

"I started here about a year and a half ago when things weren’t going great for me, and now I feel on top of the world and I have the best friends I could ever have."