Ready...Set...Go! The Art of Running

WACO, Texas — For another installment of Heather's Healthy Habits, we dive into the world of running: how to start, what equipment and attire to wear to get started on a healthy running journey.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

“Running is cheaper than therapy for a lot of people,” said Todd Millerd with Waco Running Company.

It’s a form of exercise you either love — or love to hate.

But a local expert tells me if you ease into a routine, your running experience will be positive all the way around.

“With just about anything, you have to start doing it about three times a week if you expect any kind of benefit from it, so, again, if you really want to get into a great walking system or start running again, start slowly, start short distance and do it about three days a week,” said Millerd.

Before reaching that starting line, you have to find the right shoe that fits you. Waco Running Company's Nicholas Quintero took me through a consultation of finding that perfect fit.

“Normally, it starts with a small discussion, it really starts with what are you going to be using the shoes for,” said Quintero.

He then takes a look at how i walk without shoes on, looking at the arch and how I land on my feet. Then, the sizing of the foot, then we’ve found the right pair.

“So, at this point, I say walk around the store to get a good feel for them, do you feel anything odd,” said Quintero.

Once your feet are squared away, it’s off to the races! As this business has been dedicated to the Central Texas running community for more than 13 years, they know the motivation will pay off in the long run.

“I might not want to do this when I get out of bed in the morning, or I might not feel like doing this after a long day at work, but, every time you finish, you’re always happy that you did it,” concluded Millerd.



