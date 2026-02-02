Post Malone and Jelly Roll announce Waco stadium show for May

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — 9x diamond-certified superstar Post Malone and 7x Grammy-nominated, and recently Grammy award winner, and entertainer Jelly Roll will bring their BIG Stadium Tour Part 2 to Baylor University's McLane Stadium on May 19.

The Waco show will be one of only two Texas stops on the tour, with the other scheduled for May 13 in El Paso at Sun Bowl Stadium.

"There's no doubt that Post Malone and Jelly Roll are two of the biggest names in music today – regardless of genre – and we could not be more excited to host their spring tour at McLane Stadium in Waco," Jason Cook said.

Cook, Baylor's vice president of marketing and communications and chief marketing officer, highlighted Waco's growing reputation as a music destination.

"Waco is quickly becoming a destination stop for music artists due to our top-notch venues, central geographic location in Texas and incredible community support. This concert will be one you won't want to miss," Cook said.

The BIG Stadium Tour Part 2 continues the momentum from the duo's record-breaking stadium run last year. The chemistry between Post Malone and Jelly Roll made their previous tour one of the most talked-about live pairings in touring.

Carter Faith will join the tour on all headlining dates, bringing her modern-meets-classic country sound and standout songwriting to stadium stages. Select festival appearances throughout the tour will further expand the BIG footprint across key North American markets.

Full concert amenities, including beer, will be available.

Presale tickets go on sale Saturday, Feb. 6 at 10 a.m. Click here for more ticket information.

