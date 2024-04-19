Pool Buyers Beware: What to look for in a local contractor

WACO, Texas — Shannon Williams spoke about her pool contractor nightmare. She explains what went wrong, and how it turned around so she and her family can enjoy their dream oasis.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Shannon Williams always wanted a pool in her backyard, but had to pay more than she ever thought —

"We spent over $100,000. I essentially had to pay for the pool twice,” Williams said.

A hefty price tag due to big mistakes from the family's previous contractor.

"In July of 2021, I chose, at the time, they were called Texas Cool Pools of Killeen to oversee the installation, and everything, the design of the pool as well too,” Williams said.

They decided to go with a design and the deposit was made, but some things weren’t adding up

"If at some point if they receive notice that another client's shell was going to be delivered, they would stop work on our project and work on their hole, then come back and work on our project, so that was red flag number one for me,” Williams said.

While getting a few second opinions, she came across Ultimate Pollscapes. Owner David Duron evaluated her situation.

"It wasn't to code, and they actually didn't pull a permit to build the pool, so everything was basically by handshake and this is what we're going to do,” Duron said.

Williams ended her contract with original contractor dean park, who, had been arrested in December of 2021 for theft property. That’s when Ultimate Poolscapes took over. Now, Williams and her family are enjoying the beauty out of the mess they've had for so long, and if there's one piece of advice she could give —

"Take some time to figure out in your area which pool builders would be good for your project. Just because they have a lower price and a smile and they talk a good talk, make sure they walk the walk as well,” Williams said.