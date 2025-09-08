Plane makes emergency landing at Waco Regional Airport

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A plane made an emergency landing Monday morning at the Waco Regional Airport due to the smell of smoke onboard, the Waco Fire Department tells 25 News.

Waco Fire Deputy Chief Philip Burnett said they got a call from the tower, saying there was an inbound jet declaring an emergency due to the smell of smoke in the cockpit and cabin.

The jet safely landed and everyone on board, passengers and crew included, got off without any further incident.

Burnett said there were no obvious signs of fire by crews and their initial investigation gave no answers to the smoke smell.

The plane was then turned over to Texas Aero for further investigation.