Overcoming fears of Reptiles

WACO, Texas — Snakes, lizards, frogs, oh my! Heather Healy talks with owner and creator of YOX2 Reptiles, Shaun Jones, on the different type of reptiles he cares for and how to get over your fears of them. His main goal is to get the Central Texas community acclimated and not afraid of these reptiles and to try something new.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

Lizards, snakes, frogs, and more. If you want to get over your fear of reptiles like me, Yo-yo Reptiles says they're here to help.

“You know how people have, what are they called, emotional support animals? These animals right here, these reptiles are that. They’re loving animals. They’ll grow to love you, you’ll love to grow them,” says Shaun Jones, owner and creator of YOX2 Reptiles.

I don’t know if the feeling is mutual just yet, but owner and creator Shaun Jones says if you give these animals a chance and care for them properly, the fears should melt away.

“For an example, they think that an anaconda is being because of the movie. They think all reptiles just want to bite, so that’s not the thing here,” said Jones.

Jones says the key to overcoming fear is learning more about these special animals.

“If a family comes through and says “hey, we want to get our kid a lizard, but we don’t want to deal with any bugs.” This is what we recommend,” said Fronthouse Manager, Ty Harris.

And to face your fears head on.

