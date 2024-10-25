No suspect located following incident in Waco; 4 people shot

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Waco Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred around 10:40 p.m. Thursday night.

According to police, four people suffered gunshot wounds in the 1700 block of North Seventh Street.

Two victims were critical but stable and the other two victims conditions were non-life-threatening.

No suspect has been located and there is no update available on the victims' conditions at this time.

25 News will provide more information on this story if it becomes available.

If anyone has information you can stay anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 254-749-HELP (4357) — if your tip leads to an arrest you could receive an award of up to $2,000.