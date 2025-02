WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Police responded to a shots fired call at 8:53 a.m. in Waco on Thursday morning.

According to Waco police, one male was shot near the 1800 block of Primose and transported to a local hospital on Thursday morning.

The victim's condition is unknown at this time — a suspect has not been arrested at this time.

25 News will provide updates on this story as they become available.