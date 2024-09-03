New Performing Arts Community Center preparing to open in Downtown Waco

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Downtown Waco is soon going to have a performing arts centers catered to the needs of the Waco Community.

There will be something for everyone to try, from acting and dance, to learning how to start a podcast and learning sign language.

Executive Director David Corkill is excited to be back in Central Texas, and to fill the need, he believes the community is looking for when it comes to the arts.

To learn more about the PACC, click here.



The Performing Arts Community Center will open its doors officially this Friday in Downtown Waco

There are a plethora of classes, workshops and performances to choose from, including acting, dancing, improv, sign language, magic and more

The first day of classes start this Saturday

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Performing Arts Community Center opening in Downtown Waco has more unique elements than the average performing arts center.

"Just for the fall, we have 19 classes, we have 18 workshops and we have 28 performances just in the first three months," said David Corkill, Executive Director of the PACC.

The opportunities range from dance, improv and choir, to learning American sign language, how to start a podcast, and even performing magic.

"At the PACC, we say the schedule is always packed, that’s just the key to it," Corkhill said.

"We want people coming and having something to do in town on the weekends and taking some classes and exploring the performing at no matter what age, no matter what experience level."

Corkill saw a need for more opportunities after returning to Waco after eight years of teaching in performing arts.

"When I came back, there were just all these great groups that had popped up in that time, but a lot of them didn’t have a home — didn’t have a space that they consistently use," he said.

That’s where Corkill stepped in —

"I felt like the community was primed and ready for a space that could be used as a rehearsal space, performance space, and everything kind of got flushed from there,” he said.

He's helping keep the vibrant arts culture in the vibrant Central Texas community.

“The performing arts makes a city thrive more than anything else — it gives the city life, light and a soul,” Corkill said.