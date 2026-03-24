WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A new federal policy is changing who can legally hold a commercial driver's license.

As of March 16, drivers must provide proof of legal immigration status to obtain or renew a CDL. The move tightens federal identification requirements across all states.

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New federal policy requires proof of legal immigration status for all commercial truck drivers in Texas

Immigration lawyer Claudia Galan said the policy will affect about 200,000 undocumented people, including those with DACA, TPS, or asylum status.

"This new law, there's gonna be about 200,000 undocumented people affected, and they will not be able to renew their CDL driver's licenses. You're talking about families, people that had this as their own business, so they were self-employed. This will not only hurt families and the community, but also our economy—and honestly… does it mean that the roads are gonna be safer?" Galan said.

For drivers like Rodney Allen and the Trump administration, the goal is to make the roads safer. Allen is a longtime truck driver who believes the restriction is necessary.

"Don't, but, you know, if they need to cut down on the bad licenses. They have to do what they have to do," Allen said.

"They're making the road a lot safer. So if you don't know what you're doing and you're actually causing accidents—yes—so they are doing exactly what they need to do," Allen said.

Galan told me the policy push is not backed by data.

"There's actually no data from the Trump administration supporting the notion that having undocumented people—people that are holding DACA status, TPS or asylum—driving these commercial vehicles are more harmful to the roads than other people that have status," Galan said.

"The rule will actually cause less experienced drivers to be out on the road—having these people with experience not being able to renew their licenses," Galan said.

With thousands of drivers forced off the road this week, experts say the long-term impact could show up in everything from delivery times to prices at the pump and the grocery store.

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