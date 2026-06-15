Multiple vehicles stranded in high water on I-35 south between Waco and Hewitt

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — First responders are conducting rescue operations on Interstate 35 southbound between Waco and Hewitt after multiple vehicles became stranded in high water Sunday night.

The flooding occurred between mile markers 330 and 327, where significant high water has made the roadway impassible. Emergency crews are on scene working to ensure the safety of stranded motorists.

Authorities are urging drivers to avoid the area entirely while rescue operations continue. Northbound lanes of I-35 remain open to traffic.

A flash flood warning is in effect for the area until 12:30 A.M.

This is a developing story; we will continue with updates as we move forward.