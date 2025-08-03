Midway Little League wins 1-0 against Starkville Little League at the Southwest Regional Tournament

WACO, Texas(KXXV) — Midway Little League won 1-0 against Starkville Little League (Mississippi) at the Little League Southwest Regional Tournament in Waco.

Blaine Vardeman scored the lone run in the second inning off a John Hays single. Lincoln Bosson pitched four and a third innings, striking out seven Mississippi batters and giving up only 2 hits.

Midway will play Tulsa National Little League (Oklahoma) on Sunday at 12PM at Marvin Norcross Stadium at the Little League Southwest Regional Center in Waco

