Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyWaco

Actions

Midway Little League wins 1-0 against Starkville Little League at the Southwest Regional Tournament

Texas West v Mississippi
ESPN +
Texas West as they take on Mississippi in the Little League Southwest Regional Tournament in Waco.
Texas West v Mississippi
Posted

WACO, Texas(KXXV) — Midway Little League won 1-0 against Starkville Little League (Mississippi) at the Little League Southwest Regional Tournament in Waco.

Blaine Vardeman scored the lone run in the second inning off a John Hays single. Lincoln Bosson pitched four and a third innings, striking out seven Mississippi batters and giving up only 2 hits.

Midway will play Tulsa National Little League (Oklahoma) on Sunday at 12PM at Marvin Norcross Stadium at the Little League Southwest Regional Center in Waco

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood