Midway ISD votes to close Speegleville Elementary, a school that has served the community since the 1950s

WOODWAY, Texas (KXXV) — Midway ISD's school board has voted unanimously to close Speegleville Elementary before the next school year, citing budget pressures, declining birth rates, and millions of dollars in needed building repairs.

For former students like Annelise Chadoin, the decision is personal.

"I actually liked the teachers there. I'm actually pretty sad.. that was like my childhood."

Chadoin grew up just steps away from the campus and spent her early school years in the classrooms and playgrounds that have served the community since the 1950s.

The board made the decision Tuesday night during a meeting at Midway ISD headquarters in Woodway.

"All in favor of closing Speegleville Elementary.. unanimously approved closure of Speegleville."

Under the district's plan, the current Speegleville attendance zone will be split. More than 100 students will transfer to South Bosque Elementary, while 110 students will attend Woodway Elementary.

Closing the campus will save more than $1.2 million, helping close a $3 million budget gap.

District leaders say they will continue working with families in the coming months to help students transition to their new schools before fall.

