McLennan County Public Health Dept. talks on local vaccination rates

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The McLennan County Public Health District spoke on the one measles case recorded in the county, how vaccination rates have dipped across the board, and the percentage the county needs to be at to make sure this viral disease doesn't spread.



As of Tuesday, May 20, 2025, 722 cases have been confirmed since late January. This is an increase of four since the May 16th update.

The Texas Department of Public Health states that anytime a community has a vaccination rate below 95%, there is a high risk of an outbreak spreading

McLennan County has a vaccination rate of 96%

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

KXXV spoke with the Texas Department of State and Health Services for insight on immunity to the measles. Experts tell me the viral disease was eliminated in Texas in the year 2000. So why are outbreaks back 25 years later? Health services say overall, vaccination rates are lower, which brought me to our McLennan County Public Health District asking why. The answer dates back five years.

“We do know that we’re seeing probably some fatigue from COVID to be honest. A lot of people kind of had some feelings about the vaccine and reactions as to be vaccinated and so, I think, you know, that’s just translated into more vaccine hesitancy since then,” Stephanie Alvey said, Interim Director for the McLennan County Public Health District.

“When you see the 96% vaccination rate, that is just in the school. So, they measure at kindergarten and then again at seventh grade, and so, that’s how they determine the vaccination rate because we don’t know the full vaccination rate for the entire population, so, just to clarify, that is just for school districts. That’s pretty indicative for all of the full population if we know that our school kids are getting vaccinated at that rate then it stays pretty steady across the community,” Stephanie concluded.

Stephanie also gave an update on the single measles case here in the county. They were not hospitalized. We’ll keep you updated if anything with this case progresses.

