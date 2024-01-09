McLennan Co. commissioner remembers Waco native and former U.S. Congresswoman, Eddie Bernice Johnson

WACO, Texas — McLennan County Precinct 2 Commissioner Patricia Chisolm-Miller released a statement regarding Waco native and former U.S. Congresswomen Eddie Bernice Johnson.

The full statement can be read below:

Today, my heart is made heavy as the State of Texas and our nation prepare to say goodbye to one of our most noble statesmen, native Wacoan, former United States Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson. Congresswoman Johnson passed on New Year’s Eve at the age of 89. She leaves a legacy and body of work few may ever match. Before embarking on her political career from Dallas County, Congresswoman Johnson made Waco, McLennan County, Texas her home. A graduate of the historical A.J. Moore High School and a member of Toliver Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. While a sophomore in high school, I was fortunate to sit among those in the congregation at Toliver Chapel MBC as Congresswoman Johnson said goodbye to her home church and shared her aspirations and political intentions which would include her moving to Dallas, Texas.

Congresswoman Johnson would go on to become:



The first nurse elected to the U.S. Congress. Prompting quality healthcare for all Americans to be one of her priorities.

The first woman in Texas history to lead a major Texas House committee, the Labor Committee.

In 1986, she was elected a Texas State Senator, becoming the first female and African-American from the Dallas area to hold this office since Reconstruction.

The first African-American and first female Ranking Member to Chair the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology.

We will miss her advocacy to have the U.S. Congressional Medal of Honor bestowed posthumously on Seaman Dorie Miller. She is the last recorded donor to the Dorie Miller Memorial Project enabling the Dorie Miller Committee to reach its monetary goal. Although she served Dallas and much of the North Texas area for 50 years, she never forgot Waco was home.

She was a champion, role model, and mentor for African Americans, women, and girls. In this moment of remembrance let us cherish the life and legacy that is Congresswoman Eddie Bernice Johnson.

During this time of loss for the Johnson Family, my thoughts and prayers are with the family, friends, and for all those who had the honor of serving alongside her. May “the work she’s done speak for her” and motivate us to continue to strive for a just and equitable society.