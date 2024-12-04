Lorena High School signs 5 athletes on National Signing Day

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Lorena High School held their National Signing Day with five student-athletes securing their futures in the collegiate ranks, including Defensive Tackle Jackson Blackwell committing to Baylor.

Commits:



Jackson Blackwell: Football — Defensive Tackle, Baylor University

Seth Taverner: Football — Defensive End, Air Force Academy

Gabby Gomez: Softball — Weatherford College

Abby Vasser: Softball — Navarro College

Liberty Braswell: Acrobatics and Tumbling — University of Mary Hardin-Baylor

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The day is finally here — early National Signing Day where high school athletes secure their futures, continuing to play at the next level.

"I’ve been waiting for this for a while now, and I’m looking forward to it — today’s a big day!", said Baylor University football commit, Jackson Blackwell.

Starting on the gridiron where Defensive Tackle Jackson Blackwell will keep his talents in Central Texas, signing with the Baylor Bears.

"I think it’s going there and getting a feel for college football and getting a new sense of life and different programming — that’ll be a good thing for me. It’s definitely a new culture," Blackwell said.

Heading up to the Rockies to play for The Air Force Academy, there's Defensive Tackle Seth Taverner.

"It’s a big relief knowing I have something set already and I don’t have to stress about finding a home — it’s confirmed already and I feel good about it," Tarverner said.

From the football field to the softball diamond, Gabby Gomez signed with Weatherford College and Abby Vasser signed with Navarro College.

"I loved the atmosphere — it was a small town feel and I really liked the coaching staff," Gomez said.

"I’m so excited and my family has supported me from the beginning."

"It’s been a long time coming, and it’s been a lot of hardships I would say, and there’s been a lot of stressful moments — it’s a grateful experience knowing I was able to do it," Vasser said.

Liberty Braswell will continue her acrobatics and tumbling career at the University of Mary Hardin-Baylor.

"I’m very honored that they’re wanting me to go there and chose me to sign," Braswell said.

"Their program is very accomplished and they’ve done so well in the previous seasons — it’s very nice having them choose me."