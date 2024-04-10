Local teachers receive boosts in pay with Teacher Incentive Allotments

WACO, Texas — 23 teachers from Waco ISD's Transformation Waco schools received Texas Education Agency's Teachers Incentive Allotment designations. They will make $3,000 to $32,000 more from student achievement.

These educators will be paid their set amount every year for five years.

Christmas comes early for some local teachers, courtesy of Transformation Waco.

“It’s always great to be appreciated and acknowledged for the work you do,” said Master Teacher of Blended Learning and Innovation at Alta Vista Elementary, Jo Spark.

23 teachers from four Waco ISD schools have earned the Texas Education Agency’s Teacher Incentive Allotment designation, beginning this fall.

This means they will get between $3,000 to $32,000 every year for five years.

“The amount of money does vary upon recognized, exemplary, master, those are the three levels, and depending on socio-economic status of the schools, those numbers can change,” said Chief Communications Officer at Transformation Waco, Josh Wucher.

“It was an honor for me to accept that check and a pledge that next year that I will make sure to work even harder that that growth happens,” Spark said.

Examples of that growth can be seen in today's classrooms, where the number of specially-designated teachers jumped from 11 to 23.

Transformation Waco says the designation gives these teachers validation and incentive.

“Maybe pay some bills, maybe do some more traveling — traveling’s my jam, maybe teach the kids more life lessons about traveling the world, so we’ll see,” said third grade reading teacher at Alta Vista Elementary, Natasha Warchol.

For third grade reading teacher Natasha Warchol, she’s honored to have the received her check, continuing to make an impact far beyond the classroom.

“We don’t get recognized — students come here and we build relationships with the kids every day, and that’s a huge part of our job,” Warchol said.

Keeping those relationships and making lasting impressions is important.

“It was fun in her class and in fourth grade it’s really not fun anymore,” said former student Campbell Baldwin.

“She was probably the best teacher I’ve had while I was at Alta Vista,” said another former student, Avery Ruby.