Local musician auditions for American Idol

WACO, Texas — One half of the Lindsley Brothers, Jon, had the chance of a lifetime to audition for American Idol. He spoke with Heather Healy at the 25 News studios on his experience and how his older brother, Trey, has become such a positive influence in his life and his music career.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

It’s a singer's dream that became realty. An audition on American Idol.

“Just treat it like any other performance and give it all I got,” vocalist Jon Lindsley said.

Music for Waco transplant Jon Lindsley has been part of his whole life, with his brother by his side every step of the way.

“We were probably going to do it as a duo, because that’s who we are that’s our main gig, and I think we do a great job together, I think there’s something really special about brothers playing together and making music,” Jon said.

His big brother Trey has tried out before, but this time, he aged out. It was now Jon’s turn to shine, heading to Los Angeles and stepping into the spotlight, but not alone.

“We both flew out, and even though he wasn’t able to officially compete in the competition, you’re allowed to bring an accompanist,” Jon said.

Giving Jon the experience of a lifetime, and he’s grateful for all that he’s experienced thus far.

“I really did give it all I’ve got, you’ll see that on Sunday. I think what’s so fascinating about a TV show like that is, again, it’s not about how good you are, but they are, for some reason, giving me an opportunity to be on TV and to get myself out there and to get my music out there,” Jon said.

Now back in Waco, he’s focused more than ever on his music career and making more memories with his family and looking forward for what's to come.

“For some reason, God gave me the opportunity to be here, and I don’t know what exactly is the purpose for me being here or why I’m being aired, or why they’re showing me, why I’m special in that regard, but I am, and I’m excited to see where it goes,” Jon said.

Be sure to tune into ABC on Feb. 25 at 8/7c to see Jon on American Idol.