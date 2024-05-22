Local graduating senior leaves legacy at school he's attended since Pre-K

WACO, Texas — Devin Weaver has attended Rapoport Academy since he was in Pre-K. As he's about to graduate, he leaves a lasting legacy, creating signs for the elementary school that will hang in the halls for classes to come.

BROADCAST SCRIPT

Devin Weaver is about to graduate from Rapoport Academy

“Freedom — It’s scary, but we’re going into it,” Weaver said.

But before walking across the stage, he’s working on his lasting legacy.

“These signs, I made for the elementary school,” Rapoport said.

His engineering practicum allowed him to build these signs that will now hang in the elementary school halls he once roamed.

“It started when Ms. Teague contacted Mrs. Ainsworth asking for a student to make signs for the campus and at the time, I was making a green tray,” Weaver said.

“Devin was doing this tray, and I was like, okay, we can pause that, we’ll do the signs and then continue, but it took us almost the whole year to do the signs,” said Fernanda Ainsworth, Engineering Teacher at Rapoport Academy.

“I picked it up and it became my main focus for the practicum,” Weaver said.

Now these signs are the main focus of the elementary school — inspiring the younger generation.

“Not only is it more permanent and substantial, but it shows what our students are capable of and it shows these little guys that they can grow to do big things,” said Lauren Teague, Administration at Rapoport Academy.

Now, as Devin walks these halls one final time, his legacy will hangs on forever, to the place that’s given him so much

“We have a lasting evidence of the way that he’s grown is really special,” Teague said.

“Go Ravens! We did it! We did it!,” Weaver said.