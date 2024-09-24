Local celebrities prepare for Dancing with the Waco Stars

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Dancing with the Waco Stars is dancing away for the nineth year running, benfitting the Family Abuse Center — 14 local celebrity and dancing professionals from across the area are pairing up to see who can raise the most money for this local cause on Thursday, September 26th.



The star-studded performances will take place Thursday, September 26th, at Waco's Hippodrome Theatre at 5:30 p.m.

14 local celebrities and dance professionals are partnering up to eace but on a unique dance number

The theme for this year: Disney

To purchase tickets or if you would like to donate to the Family Abuse Center, click here.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

25 News did a story on a Waco lawyer turned musical theater sensation Chris Spendlove earlier this summer — now, he’s taking his talents to the dance floor for a good cause.

"I’m a dancer for Dancing with the Stars," Spendlove said.

Dancing with the Waco Stars that is — 14 local celebrities competing to see who has the best dance moves, and who can raise the most money for the Family Abuse Center.

“In my day job, as an assistant district attorney, we work pretty closely with them," Spendove said.

"They help a lot of folks who are victims, victims of crime, that sort of thing, so I’ve been familiar with them for a while, and to get to do something that benefits the great work they do, it’s a blast."

Each celebrity is partnered with a ballroom professional.

“It’s great we definitely feel blessed to have that chemistry already and the trust that we’ll try a hard lift and I know even if it doesn’t work well, he’s not going to let me hit the floor,” said his dancing professional, Hannah Reqa.

Trying new things for this year’s theme — Disney.

“It is a pretty amazing show as our talent has gotten better, now they’re thinking harder and looking at TikTok videos and coming up with new costumes and costume changes and I am amazed at how creative people are, it’s very fun,” said Loeen Irons, Co-Chair of Production for Dancing with the Waco Stars.

No matter who wins the mirror ball trophy this year, it’s all about bringing our neighbors together and helping a local organization in need.

“Just knowing that we’re doing it for such a good cause has been really cool, because at the end of this we’re going to have such a great dance, but it’s also going to benefit a really important cause in our community,” Spendlove said.