Local business owner looks forward to economic growth post-presidential election

WACO, Texas — Local business owner Petra Urquizo says her business took a couple of hits under President Biden's term. She's now looking forward to how the economy will grow and how her business will grow under President Trump's economic plan over the next four years.



According to Forbes, inflation was up 20.1% over President Biden’s first 45 months in office, compared to Trump’s 7.1% in his first 45 months.

Simply Irresistible has been part of the City of Waco's small business community for eight years, contributing to the city's economic growth.

Owner Petra Urquizo looks forward to how the economy will grow over the next four years with this new presidency.

Petra Urquizo has owned Simply Irresistible on Austin Avenue for eight years, offering unique items to our community.

"Right now, my Christmas decorations, the ornaments, my floral stem pieces because the quality is phenomenal, and you can't find that anywhere else here in Waco," Petra Urquizo, Owner of Simply Irresistible, said.

But under the Biden administration for the past four years, Urquizo says her business took a couple of hits.

"There was a huge increase in additional costs, like in shipping, cost of product went up, cost of goods went up, shipping went up, that affected my profit margin," said Urquizo.

"Instead of buying more products, they're buying less," she added.

What's to blame? In part: inflation.

Now that the businessman is returning to the office, Urquizo feels confident that Simply Irresistible will return on the right track.

"My customer base feels more confident in the economy," said Urquizo. "They're going to feel more comfortable when they buy a product, and they're going to be able to have more funding and disposable income to come and buy the products."

Ready to pour into our local community that's given her so much.

"Come and patronize the small businesses here in Waco with unique items you won't find," concluded Urquizo



