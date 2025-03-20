Local bakery and students cook with egg alternatives to fight egg inflation

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The owner of Around the World Bakery and culinary students at TSTC are getting creative in the kitchen, finding ways to replace eggs in recipes since egg prices are still high.



The average cost for one dozen eggs is $4.95.

You can use alternatives like Greek yogurt, sour cream, chickpea water, flax seed mixed with water, and unsweetened apple sauce as binding agents in recipes instead of eggs.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s one thing to own your bakery.

“It was my passion for baking and travel that came together, and I decided to make something unique and different out of it and bring it to Waco,” Adilene Camarena, owner of Around the World Bakery, said.

It’s another to make sure all your ingredients are well-stocked and affordable.

“I go through eggs like crazy,” Adilene said.

With egg prices still high, bakers like Adilene Camarena might have to use substitutes to cushion the blow.

“I think for me, the alternative is tough just because a lot of recipes are already set and perfected and have been worked on," Adilene said. "If I do want to change anything, I would really have to recipe test for a while, just because not everything is substitutable. A lot of people will substitute certain things, like they'll make buttermilk or apple sauce, or just little things, like sour cream, but it doesn't always turn out, especially for baking. It's baking is a science, and it's not as easy as people think to substitute it compared to cooking food."

“I prefer to use liquid egg replacements like the carton egg,” she said.

At TSTC, students are learning to bake with alternatives, like Greek yogurt.

“So the egg is like the binder, so that’ll make everything hold a lot harder, but this is a little more softer. In my opinion, this is a little bit better,” Eric Esquivel, a culinary student at TSTC, said.

“I’ve tried muffins once because we've learned that recipe. Now that one actually came up pretty good, too. The apple sauce does work, yes. It gives it a little bit of different flavor, and it's not as the structure of it, I would say is a little more loose, but it's pretty similar,” he said.

Different but not the same. But this expands their skill range when events like egg-flation happen.

They learn a lot from this because it's a special sort of. I always tell them it's something you can add to your repertoire where you're basically doing something that no other person would probably be doing at the time, um, especially like you said with egg prices being so high,” Paul Porras, culinary instructor at TSTC, said.

Learning to adapt to whatever sticky situation that comes their way.

“It’s a good experience just for people that are sensitive to eggs or something. And so it's really good, really good substitute,” Esquivel said.



