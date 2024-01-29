Local Axe Throwers set to compete in World Axe & Knife Throwing League Championships

WACO, Texas — Axe throwing started out as a stress reliever for local veterinarian Heather Teichgraeber.

“A colleague of mine, we both had a bad day at work and needed to blow off some steam. She asked about going axe throwing and I said they sounds like a great idea,” Teichgraeber said.

Now nearly three years later, it has become a passion.

“I started with hatchet and I went to big axe. It’s something about throwing something heavy but it’s my favorite discipline,” Teichgraeber said.

So much so that, she’ll be competing in a World Axe and Knife Throwing League World Championships for Big Axe and Dual Axe Throwing later this year.

“I think it’s important try something new because you never know what passion you’re going to find,” Teichgraeber said.

Waco Axe Company Owner Thomas Ellis said dozens people from our area, like Heather, compete statewide, nationally and internationally at all skill levels.

“It’s like Cheers when people come in everyone knows your name. We all want to get together and compete every week,” Ellis said.

“I wouldn’t replace it for anything because I’ve gained such valuable friendships,” Teichgraeber said.

As of right now, there are currently six people set to compete at the world championships that will take place in Tulsa, Oklahoma in April.