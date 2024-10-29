Like mother, like daughter; Waco homecoming queens share special bond

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Former Waco High School student and mother Keli Freeman, and her daughter and current student Treniti Freeman, were both crowned homecoming queen — 28 years apart.

Keli and Treniti reflected with 25 News, and shared what this accolade means to them, and what it means to be a part of history.



Keli won Waco High School Homecoming Queen in 1996

Treniti won the same title in 2024

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s a crowning achievement 28 years in the making.

“We are proud to be and honored to be Waco High School homecoming queens 1996 and 2024,” said 1996 Waco High School Homecoming Queen,

Keli Freeman and her daughter, 2024 Homecoming Queen Treniti.

Waco High mother-daughter Keli and Treniti Freeman have a special bond not many get to share, going back to when Keli won homecoming queen in 1996.

“I was glad because my father was able to be there on the field with me," Keli said.

"Since then, he has passed — it has just been a memory for me and I love it."

Fast forward to 2024 — same field, same title, different crown.

“I was ecstatic — I was so happy. I was standing over here saying 'Oh my gosh!' — I was really happy,” Treniti said.

Keli says it made her proud.

“So proud — It just made my heart full because she got to do something that I did on the same field, but at the time it was called Tyson Field,” Keli said.

These moments are leaving a lastimg legacy on the lion gridiron.

“I love Waco High, I love Waco ISD — Lion Pride runs deep. It feels great,” Treniti said.