Lightning strike catches tree, mattress pile on fire in Waco during storm

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A storm that made its way through Central Texas brought heavy rain and lightning on Monday.

Waco Fire Chief Robby Bergerson confirms with 25 News that a lightning strike caught a tree on fire, burning it and a nearby pile of mattress.

Chief Bergerson said firefighters got the call just after 11 a.m. and headed out to Park Avenue, where they found the burned tree and mattress pile. But the heavy rain and someone who lived nearby used a garden hose to extinguish the fire.

The chief added that this was just one of many calls fist responders got during the intense storm on Monday.

They received multiple calls from lightning strikes, including a small building fire on West Waco Drive, a possible water line break at North 21st and Pine Avenue, multiple car crashes, and other incidents.

However, Chief Bergerson says there was no significant damage reported due to these incidents.