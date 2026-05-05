WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Lake Waco is sitting just above its normal level at 462 feet following recent rains, but the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is reminding residents to stay alert.

For some Waco residents, the fluctuating water levels are not enough to keep them off the lake.

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Lake Waco sits just above normal level after recent rains.

Kyle Sellers said he and others were not entirely sure how much water the lake gained from the recent rainfall.

"Generally we just fish when we have time, so. It doesn't really matter about the lake levels to us so much."

Sellers said the rain may not have had as big an impact as some expected.

"Here's hoping, I mean, we didn't get a ton of runoff around here, so it was just kind of slow rain, so I don't know how much water the lake caught."

For others, a trip to the lake is less about conditions and more about connection. Waco resident Tim Herman said the day was about making memories with his daughter.

"We decided it was a beautiful day and my daughter has been willing to fish for a while, so we went and bought a pole and a license and came on out," Herman said.

Herman said he could see a visible difference in the lake's appearance.

"Yeah, I think the lake level is definitely up a lot. It's windy today, so I don't know if we're gonna catch any fish, but we're excited."

While a fuller lake may be welcome, there is such a thing as too much water. Arianna Jacinto of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers said if water levels were to reach flood stage, the public needs to stay prepared.

"If we were to go into some flood stage, we just ask the public kind of be on the lookout when they're out recreating on the lake, if they're on a boat, looking out for debris."

Jacinto said Texas weather makes vigilance especially important.

"Living in Texas is one thing that I've come to learn is that the weather can be pretty unpredictable."

I will continue to follow local water levels throughout severe weather season and remind neighbors to stay safe anytime they are out on the water.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

