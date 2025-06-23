La Vega ISD shows off changes to Willie Williams Stadium

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Field House at Willie Williams Stadium has a new look.

La Vega ISD holds a ribbon cutting and open house Tuesday, June 24 for the newly remodeled and expanded Field House.

According to Mazanec Construction, the 7,000sf expansion will house all the weight room equipment while tripling the amount of space from the existing weight room. The former weight room area will be converted into new locker rooms, laundry facilities, a large film room and several smaller team meeting rooms.

