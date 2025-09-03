La Vega basketball player arrested after high speed chase, rolling gunfight between vehicles

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — A La Vega basketball player is facing criminal charges for a high speed chase and gunfight between two moving vehicles.

Waco Police confirmed with 25 News that the student was arrested over the weekend.

Waco Police said on Sunday, an officer saw two vehicles driving at a high rate of speed and running stops signs in the 2700 block of S. 18th Street.

The officer tried to catch up with the two vehicles and saw them shooting at each other. The officer managed to stop a blue Ford Fusion. The second vehicle was too far; it escaped and the officer wasn't able to identify it.

The Ford Fusion came to a stop near the 1700 block of Dallas Circle. Four people got out of the car and ran. Police did catch two suspects, one of which is the La Vega student.