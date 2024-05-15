'Kenny Hustle' making Central Texas proud during the NBA playoffs

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Kenrich Williams, a.k.a. 'Kenny Hustle' is making moves with the Oklahoma City Thunder during the NBA playoffs.

Heather Healy dives into his home court roots at University High School with his former coaches talking on the hard work and dedication it took to get to where he is today.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

It’s not every day you can say you’ve coached an NBA basketball star, but for former University basketball head coach Rodney Smith, that’s something he now says with pride.

“If I could go back and I could say Kenrich was going to be in the NBA, and I knew that then, I would be lying to you, but I knew he was going to be successful,” Coach Smith said.

Taking Oklahoma City Thunder Point Guard Kenrich Williams under his wing a little over 10 years ago. Helping mold the raw talent he saw on the court.

“It’s like over summer Kenrich grown five inches. He went from about six foot to about six five, and just a kid who loved the game,” Coach Smith said.

A higher standard that now head coach Ricardo Felix instills with the current Trojans.

“He’s been a great example of what a basketball player should be like. He sets the standard of what we preach at University,” Coach Felix said.

Having been an assistant to Coach Smith during the time Kenrich played here, helping shape the coach Felix is today.

“Watching a south Waco kid make it from south Waco make it into the NBA, it’s just amazing to watch a kid like that, and just to be a motivation, things are possible if you work hard,” Coach Felix said.

From the high school hardwood, to the NBA stage, the connection these coaches have with Kenrich is unmatched.

“I think the legacy that he leaves is hard work pays off. He cares about the south Waco community. Not only does he talk about it, he shows it,” Coach Smith concluded.