Kendrick Elementary students preview new school opening

WACO, Texas — Kendrick Elementary students got a glimpse of what their new school will be like when its finished come August 2025, getting to experience what the construction is like and what the interior will look like.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Indian Spring Middle School is the temporary home to Kendrick Elementary students.

As their new school is being built, students are getting a look at what the construction process is like on campus construction day. On-site workers explain what is being worked on and the progress made since work began to build the school from the ground up.

It's an undertaking that project manager Andy Snelling is excited to show kids what he and his team have been working on for their future enjoyment.

"We'll bring out some PPE, let them see that, let them have it, let them put it on, Andy Snelling, Project Manager for BWC Education Group, said.

"We've got some equipment showing up, so let them play, see some of that, and see some demonstrations. Then, the design team will come out to show a virtual reality touring the building. Show them what it looks like."

"I'm looking forward to us learning real big, and I'm looking forward to having fun with the new school," Ariyanna Gonzales, a fourth-grade student, said. "I missed our old school since it got knocked down."

The Kendrick Elementary is set to open in August, in time for the 2025 school year.

