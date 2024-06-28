Watch Now
'James and the Giant Peach' invades Central Texas

The summer production aims to entertain kids of all ages.
WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The beloved classic tale James and the Giant Peach is hitting the Central Texas stage! This community theatre project brings people from all across the area together creating a big summer hit.

Heather Healy talks with Chris Spendlove, a assistant District Attorney for McLennan County by day, but plays Aunt Spiker by night, and Marnie Abrahams, a Baylor Professor playing Aunt Sponge.

Both performers are excited for this production and are looking forward to the community coming together with this childhood story coming to life!

You can find dates and purchase tickets here.

