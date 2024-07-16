'It’s a modern feel': Tennyson Middle School ready for upgrades ahead of 2024-2025 school year

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Tennyson Middle School is ready for some upgrades and updates, as the original 1960 building is preparing to be demolished.

The new $77.6 million school building is up and ready for the 2024-2025 school year — this is part of bond that passed in 2021.

BROADCAST SCRIPT:

It’s a summer of change for one Waco ISD Middle School.

“We are ready to celebrate all the students returning here at Waco ISD,” said Assistant Principal for Tennyson Middle School, Bradley Knox.

Tennyson Middle School is 63 years old, and is being torn down as a new one rises from the ashes.

“We’re grateful to have new technologies, new classrooms, updated collaborative spaces," Knox said.

"There are so many things, new fine arts — everything is going to be great for our students here in Waco."

New furniture has been moved in, and everyone is getting ready for the first day of school come August 14.

“Administration comes in next week, teachers come back August 1, students come back August 14," Knox said.

"We’re pushing it but we’re going to make it happen."

Everyone is preparing for a new school year.

“It’s a modern feel, it’s definitely different from our portables and the building that’s been torn down behind me,” Knox said.