'It would mean a lot': Local NFL star nominated for Man of the Year

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Former Waco High Lion, and Baylor Bear turned Chicago Bear Andrew Billings is nominated for the the Walter Payton Man of the Year award — one of 32 players nominated for their work done off the field.

Billings does a multitude of charity work through his foundation, The Andrew Billings Foundation, and other organizations throughout the year.



Billings is one of 32 NFL nominated for this award, representing the Chicago Bears

Up to $265,000 will be awarded to the winning athlete for to continue their charitable efforts off the field

It’s one of the biggest awards handed out in the pros —

“It would mean a lot, and it would be a great reminder every time I see it to keep on working forward,” said Andrew Billings, Defensive Tackle for the Chicago Bears.

Waco High and Baylor graduate turned Chicago Bears Nose Guard Andrew Billings, is nominated for the prestigious Walter Payton Man of the Year award.

“Not only do you get recognized, but they also give money towards the foundation and that helps the foundation run even longer even when I’m done with football, so that’s huge,” Billings said.

Recognizing he and 31 other NFL players for excellence on and off the field, Billings makes sure he puts the work back into his community.

“My foundation started the first place when I was on the third year," Billings said.

"He first thing we started with the bikes and books, we started the huddle for teachers, and the powerlifting meet and the football camp, and then also partnering with the American Lung Cancer Association because I grew up with asthma."

The winner to receive up to $265,000 to continue their off-gridiron contributions, giving back to our community that’s given so much to him.

“For me to help motivate for the kids to be there is one of the biggest things I can do and it felt like something I could handle,” Billings said.

Making his team and hometown proud, he's sending a message far beyond the turf.

“Keep trying — my story is quite unique looking back at it," Billings said.

"You never put a ceiling on yourself and you never let anybody knock you down."