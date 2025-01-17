'It is such a huge honor' local VFW presents scholarships to essay winners

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — VFW Post 2148 presented scholarships to their Patriot's Pen winners, sixth-eighth grade, and their Voice of Democracy winners, twelfth grade, at their awards banquet Tuesday evening.



VFW Post 2148 is an organization that is part of the Veterans of Foreign Wars. For more information, clickhere.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

VFW Post 2148 held its scholarship banquet Tuesday evening, awarding scholarships for scholarship essays.

Middle school students in sixth-eighth grade wrote in the Patriot’s Pen category, sharing their thoughts on the values that define our county.

High school students, ninth-twelfth grade wrote in the Voice of Democracy category, encouraging them to write on the principles that shape our nation. These scholarships encourage our younger generation to continue their education and pursue their dreams in our great country.

“It is such a huge honor, "Blake Donaho, winner of the Voice of Democracy essay, said. "I am so thankful for all of these men and women who have served to keep us safe, and I am so thankful to know a post that values education and wants to support students to further their education. And I’m just so thankful for this award."

“I am excited and hopeful that I can continue just to show, like, my good values and support for the military and the community and the way they have inspired me," concluded Madeleine Mack, second-place winner of the Voice of Democracy essay.

Post-2148 travels to schools all across Central Texas, informing students of different military branches and the scholarships they provide. The organization is already looking forward to next year’s essay contest.

