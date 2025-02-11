'I'm very grateful for it' Baylor professor wins inaugural Big 12 accolade

WACO, Texas — Dr. Stephen Sloan is representing Baylor University within the Big 12 Conference as its first Faculty of the Year award winner. He is one of 16 schools being represented within the conference.



Dr. Sloan is a professor of history and the Director of Oral History at Baylor University

This is the inaugural class the Big 12 conference has put together for this award

Baylor University is one of 16 schools in the Big 12 conference

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

From winning coaches on the court to winning professors in the classroom. Baylor’s history professor, Dr. Stephen Sloan, is about to add some hardware to the university.

“I’m very grateful for it,” Dr. Sloan said.

Being recognized as one of the Big 12 Conference’s Faculty of the Year.

“This is a new program the Big 12 is doing to try and highlight the academic side of the Big 12. I think 90% of what you see is the athletic side, so I’m very grateful to be representing Baylor as we’re a teaching and learning and research institution along with what you see on the court and on the field,” Dr. Sloan said.

Being part of the inaugural class, one of 16 from each conference school, excelling in innovation and research on their respective campuses.

“I teach mainly 20th century U.S. history classes right now—I’m teaching The Cold War class, I teach a Vietnam War class, I teach graduate classes and oral history, I teach environmental history, a variety of classes,” Dr. Sloan said.

Being involved in a variety of ways outside the classroom.

“I run a research program, I sponsor a student organization, I get to teach. There’s a lot of variety in my particular work, and I’m not just doing historical teaching, historical research,” Dr. Sloan said.

But the thing he likes most:

“When I do oral history interviews, kind of like what you’re doing with me now, I sit down and really try to understand someone else’s perspective and experience, and that could be, teaching this morning I talked about what I do with WWII veterans,” Dr. Sloan concluded.



