'I’m spending less money this year': How inflation in Central Texas could affect Valentine's Day plans

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — No matter what your Valentine's Day plans are, the cost of goods is rising, effecting the day of love in different ways for Waco neighbors.



The National Retail Federation says the average person will spend $189 on their valentine this year, spending a record $27.5 billion nation wide

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

With pink, red and hearts everywhere, it’s easy to get caught up in all the holiday excitement.

Baylor student Lorenzo Schincer says he’s been looking forward to this day for a while — last year he and his love celebrated by going to a movie.

25 News asked Schnicer if he’s spending more on Valentine’s Day this year compared to last year.

"I don’t think so," Schnicer said.

"I think I’m spending less money this year."

This year, he’s being a little more budget conscious.

"We want to have a more relaxed Valentine’s Day — we’ll just make some nice chocolate covered strawberries, have a nice dinner at home and watch a nice movie," Schnicer said.

A reason — the rise of inflation.

"I’ve been having to do more budget cuts because of that inflation — with strawberries, for sure, that price has gone up, but that’ll be our special treat for the day," Schnicer said.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, a pint of strawberries costs an average of $3.29.

With the Consumer Price Index jumping three percent nationwide last month, lovers are looking to save anywhere they can.

25 News asked how neighbors are stretching their dollar.

“Honestly, we’re going to like, Dollar Tree to get our decorations and then Party City’s closing so they have off everything or a lot of things on sale,” said Gaby Garcia, student at Baylor University.

“We just have a stock pile of Valentines from Dollar Tree and we’re all just sharing them, Common Grounds Coffee Shift Lead Kallie Jones said.

But some, are not letting high prices hold them back.

“I would say both of us are a little more closer to graduating and we understand ‘Hey, we’re about to get a salary', so we’re able to spend a little more money,” said Colton Lucas, grad student at Baylor University.

“Part of my plans are getting groceries, those are all going to be more expensive,” fellow Baylor student Marina Alexis added.

No matter how much is spent, all that matters is being with the ones you love.

“I think we deserve a nice time to relax and enjoy the end of our tough week,” Schnicer said.