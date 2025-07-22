'I'm ready to do this': VFW female commander talks breaking glass ceilings as post looks to expand

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The first Native American female Commander leads local VFW with plans to expand veteran services and community presence in a new facility in Central Texas



The Veteran of Foreign Wars (VFW) is celebrating 126 years being a national organization

VFW Post 2148 is ready to expand in the area, looking to move into a bigger facility and make more of a neighborhood impact

Nola Saldana is the first female Native American to hold the commander title at the post and district commander in the area

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 2148 is looking to expand its presence and services in the community under the leadership of its groundbreaking commander.

"VFW means Veterans of Foreign Wars, which means that you had to have served on foreign soil, in combat capacity," said Nola Saldana, Commander at VFW Post 2148.

"I'm the first Native American female District Commander. Now the District Commander is over all the posts in our district, which I believe there's 7 of them, which is a brand new position for me, but I'm ready to do this," Saldana said.

The VFW provides crucial support services for veterans while maintaining a strong community presence.

"We help veterans, we liaison sometimes with the VA, we do have what's called the relief fund, and we do help veterans through that, but we do a lot in the community and that's really our greatest claim to fame," she added.

The post has ambitious plans to grow its facilities and reach, but faces significant challenges.

"We are looking at building a dream post and we have the plans over here on the wall, behind me, but it would include our post and then a venue for us to rent out so that we could generate revenue and be self-sustainable, but at this point, we don't have the money or the land," Saldana said.

For Saldana, taking on leadership roles at the VFW represents an important step forward for female veterans.

"Breaking that glass ceiling, you know, moving, moving up and onward. It's a challenge to me and if I'm not being challenged, then I'm bored so becoming the first female commander of this VFW was something that I've had my eye on for a little while," she said.

The organization is focused on expanding its membership, educating younger generations about military service, and deepening its community involvement.

"Everybody's is doing a great job but we need a little help," Saldana said.

