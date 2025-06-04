'If you have any kind of symptoms, have yourself checked out' prostate cancer patient speaks on his journey

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Robert Johnson has been living with stage four prostate cancer for seven years. He discusses his journey thus far, urging others, along with doctors, to get screened early. This is a hot topic after President Biden announced his cancer diagnosis.



For McLennan County, in 2024, it is projected that about 2400 prostate cancer cases will occur in the county.

According to the American Cancer Society, one in eight men will be diagnosed with cancer in their lifetime.

Prostate cancer is the second-leading cause of cancer death in American men.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

President Biden’s recent prostate cancer announcement made headlines across the nation.

Waco resident Robert Johnson has been living with stage four prostate cancer for going on seven years.

“It's very important for our young men when they get of age, mainly 30 on up or whatever age, just to be checked by any kind of position. I'm 68 now, so I was 61,” Robert said.

Stressing the importance of getting checked, but just how prevalent is it in our area?

“So prostate cancer is very common, and as men age our instance of prostate cancer really increases the number that I saw for McLennan County for 2024 they were projecting about 2400 cases in the county,” Dr. Carl Chakmakjian said, Oncologist with Texas Oncology in Waco.

Dr. Carl Chakmakian with Texas Oncology in Waco has been with the practice for 20 years and treats Robert.

He knows the importance of early detection.

“The screening age can vary depending on which academy you're looking at, but generally speaking, any man age 50+ should be screened, and that's what the PSA is for: to be screened at least once a year. African American men tend to have more aggressive disease, so to consider screening at the age of 45 and if you have a family history of prostate cancer, perhaps even for uh earlier around the age of 40 or so,” Dr. Chakmakjian said.

Just how common and aggressive is this cancer?

But Robert and his wife, Tammie, choose to stay positive and true to their faith.

“I'm depending on him even more. And I depend on him all the time of my life, but now it's just like, wow, and I, and plus he been taking me through it. He been taking me through this. I know it's God,” Robert said.

“It just makes it so much easier. It's so when things seem unbearable, if you hold on to God's unchanging hand, you can go through it with ease, you know, you still have your wonders and you still have a little doubt but you're like, wait a minute, why am I doubting? God said, trust me, and when you'll get through it,” Tammie Johnson said.

Robert says the takeaway from this, don’t be afraid to get screened early.

“I will tell any young man, if you have any kind of symptoms, have yourself checked out. Don't wait until you're too late. I was stage four when I found out that I have it. So I'm asking every young man, get yourself checked out,” Robert concluded.

