‘It’s my duty’: Restaurant owner gives free summer meals to kids

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Armstrong's Bayou Cafe, located in both Waco and Woodway, is giving back to the community this summer by offering free lunches to kids aged 12 and under throughout the summer. The goal: to feed at least 100 kids a day.



Lunches will be served Tuesday-Friday at both Armstrong's Bayou Cafe locations.

Kids 12 and under must be present to receive their meal.

Owner Aneka Armstrong says she wants to give back, help fellow single mothers, and ensure every child has a good meal during the summer months.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Aneka Armstrong has owned Armstrong’s Bayou Cafe for two years. She knows the importance of feeding the kids in our community, especially during the summer.

Tuesday through Friday all summer long, kids ages 12 and under can receive a totally free lunch. The mission: to feed more than 100 kids a day- but why?

“I just feel like it’s my duty to do stuff like that. I always see single mothers struggling sometimes, and I just want to get the burden off some of those mothers,” Aneka said.

“And then some kids, they were only eating at school. So, we just wanted to do our part,” she said.

In fact, the National School Lunch Program estimates three million kids in the state of Texas alone rely on those provided lunches for their only meal of the day during the school year. So what’s on the menu for these kids to enjoy?

“We’re going to do stuff like catfish and fries, chicken nuggets, and mashed potatoes. We’re probably going to do pizza some days, we’ll mix it up with some pasta, so, stuff like that, kid-friendly meals. Each meal, they’re going to have a snack and juice,” Aneka said.

The meals served here at Armstrong’s Bayou Cafe are not your typical burgers and fries. According to Grocery Dive, seafood averages a little less than $10 per pound, and with the average plate here costing around $16, how can owner Aneka Armstrong afford this?

“I have a food truck, so we’re taking the proceeds of that food truck to pour into that funding also,” Aneka said.

“We’re going to be moving the food truck to places around the city selling food, selling plate food to fund it,” she added.

“It’s going to be kid-friendly meals, it’s going to be kid-friendly portions, so it’s not going to be the big size we feed the adults,” Aneka said.