'I already had this idea of being a published author': Local 10-year-old's dream comes true

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — 10-year-old Kendrick Elementary student, Ximena Romero, has reached quite the accomplishment becoming a published author! Not only is her book in the school library, it's can be purchased online!

BROADCAST SCRIPT

This 10-year-old has quite the accomplishment.

“My book 'Happy’s Bad Luck' is out,” said 10-year-old published author, Ximena Romero.

Upcoming fifth grader Ximena Romero is now a published author.

“I decided to write this book because I saw this poster at this old school when it hadn’t been taken down," Romero said.

"Whenever I started with the rough draft and everything, I already had this idea of being a published author."

Making that idea a reality — winning a published story contest at school.

“I was in the classroom when all of a sudden I got a big surprise and that’s when I saw my book complete and I smiled and it was one of the best things,” she said.

Her story stars a unicorn named Happy who has a series of unfortunate events, but in the end, the mythical creature learns —

“Your family will always be there for you, to give your family a chance, also that bad luck is just a cloud over you and it will always pass by,” Romero said.

Romero is not letting anything pass her by at such a young age.

“She is very smart, very bright since she was in Pre-K, so I’m excited to see what the future holds for her,” said Kendrick Elementary Schoo Principal, Isabel Lozano.

With all that Romero’s accomplished in just a decade, the future is bright, but she assures she’ll never forget what’s important.

“Your family is always going to be there to support you, to appreciate they’re there for you, because I absolutely love my family,” Romero said.